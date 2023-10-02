Home page World

Tourists want to explore the landscape by boat. Suddenly they are chased by a bear. They capture the chase with a camera.

Munich – The Russian Kamchatka Peninsula is a popular travel destination for tourists who want to see almost untouched nature. There are hot thermal springs, volcanoes and countless forests here. One person feels particularly at home here: the tree bear. Like the peninsula on which it lives, it is also called the Kamchatka brown bear. When tourists discover him and want to take a video, they are suddenly chased by the bear.

The bear is probably a female animal. She is just walking towards the river with her two bear cubs at the edge of the forest when suddenly the tourist boat approaches the little family. She reacts quickly to the approaching boat and runs towards it. The bears don’t seem to shy away from the water either.

She-bear chases a tourist boat. She wants to protect her children (symbolic image) © Wirestock/IMAGO

Bear chases tourist boat on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula

As the boat passes the bear, she gives chase. One of the inmates captures the result on camera. In the video you can see how the brown bear follows the boat on the bank. Suddenly a woman starts screaming and tries to scare the brown bear away. Until they finally manage to outrun her. The boat is a little faster than the mother bear.

If you meet a bear, shout out Peta Basically, keep calm, don’t run away and don’t take photos or videos. Fast movements can appear threatening to bears. The bears must have felt threatened by the approaching boat. To avoid an attack, it is better to remain calm and raise your arms to make yourself tall. Talking loudly can also help scare the bear away. While the boat tourists are being chased by the bear, others are experiencing delightful moments with them.

Tourists capture movement with bears on video

Here’s how a TikToker captured her encounter with a family of bears from a safe distance. She writes: “Imagine waking up in Kamchatka.” You can see a bear walking along a footbridge with her bear child. The animals with brown fur are also a kind of attraction for travelers there. This also led to some poachers trying to hunt the bears on the peninsula. Therefore, the WWF said it was committed to protecting the animals until 2011. Bears are also threatened by shooters in Europe.

When humans and bears meet, some accidents can occur. A bear was hit by a car in Italy.