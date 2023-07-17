Home page World

For a long time it was quiet in Austria and Bavaria about the bears. Now there was an incident near Kufstein in which a rider was being pursued; not the only sighting.

Kufstein – moment of shock for a rider from the Tyrolean town of Breitenbach am Inn west of Kufstein: she encountered a bear while riding on Thursday at Berglsteinersee. “Your horse stopped and stared in one direction. There, the rider then saw a bear in the undergrowth,” reported the Vice Mayor of Breitenbach, Adi Moser, to ORF.

Near the Bavarian border: Bär sat up in front of the rider – and followed her

Then the rider saw a bear in the undergrowth. “The bear sat up and hissed briefly. The rider pushed her horse and rode away,” Moser continued. And then the shocking thing: “The bear followed her for a moment.” But the woman was able to ride away.

Your description is very credible, emphasized Moser. It cannot be denied that there are bears in the region. “Of course, a sighting like this is a huge shock for individuals.” But if the bears spread even further, it poses a danger to agriculture, which can no longer take place if there are more livestock kills, says Moser.

Incident with a rider not the only one in the recent past: Bär is probably approaching the German border

Two days later, on Saturday, a hiker again observed a bear in a forest about 15 kilometers to the east. Loud Tyrolean newspaper the distance between the hiker and the bear was about 100 meters. The place is far away from human settlements, they are now looking for traces. The municipality of Langkampfen is only two kilometers as the crow flies from the Bavarian border near Kiefersfelden.

The bear is likely to be the same animal that fell into a photo trap in the neighboring community of Breitenbach in Brandenberg in April. Another bear killed sheep in the districts of Miesbach and Rosenheim in the spring and continued to migrate in the direction of Salzburger Land (Austria). There he was run over by a train and killed.