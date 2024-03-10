Home page World

A group of skiers were attacked by a bear in the mountains of North Macedonia. A woman was taken to hospital with injuries to her left leg.

Popova Šapka – The Šar Planina ski resort in the former Yugoslav Republic of North Macedonia is something for extreme individualists. You can be dragged by eight lifts from the Popova Šapka ski resort at 1672 meters to 2380 meters above sea level to enjoy the 18 kilometers of slopes. For freeriders there is also the extremely exotic option of being taken with snow groomers to the peaks of the Šar Planina mountains, which are up to 2,742 meters high, in order to ski down into the valley in the deep snow in the wilderness of the Balkans.

A bear attacked a group of skiers and injured a woman in North Macedonia. © IMAGO/imageBROKER/alimdi/Arterra

But that was almost fatal for a Dane last Tuesday (March 5th): she was traveling in a freeriding group with a group of ten tourists. The winter sports enthusiasts took a break on the descent to rest when two small bears suddenly appeared nearby, like the portal lider.mk reported. The director of the Center for Crisis Management, Stojance Anghelov, explains that one of the puppies got frightened and jumped away. Suddenly the little one's mother came rushing in, apparently to defend the bear cubs. The bear attacked the Dane and hit her in the leg with her paws. In northern Italy, a jogger was killed by a bear in April last year.

Suddenly the bear came out of the forest and attacked the skier

The Dane was extremely lucky: the bear retreated after the blow and disappeared into the forest. The piste rescue team was quickly on site and brought the injured tourist on a stretcher down to the valley to Popova Šapka. From there she was transported by ambulance to the Tetovo district hospital, where the wounds were cleaned and bandaged. After the initial treatment she was released.

A female skier was attacked by a bear in the Popova Šapka ski resort. © Rudi.b/Wikipedia

According to the Bear Management Center, the number of bears in the Šar Planina Mountains has increased recently and investigations are underway to reduce the risk to tourists. Recent reports from residents of the Tetovo and Mavrovo regions also demonstrated the increasing presence of bears in populated areas.

Video shows injuries after bear attack in North Macedonia

Bears, which are often in search of food, posed a potential threat to the local population. In October last year, a man was attacked and injured by a bear near Makedonski Brod, a hunter scared the animal away with a shot in the air, the man survived. He shows his injuries in a video. An encounter between ski hikers and two bears in Trentino last winter went without incident.

In addition, there are bear attacks on pets and damage to beehives, with bears even entering residential yards. According to Macedonian authorities, mild winters have caused bears to shorten or stop hibernating. This is leading to an increase in the bear population in southeastern Europe. Similar problems were also reported in neighboring Greece, where farmers' groups said crops and beehives were damaged. In the province of Trento, a shooting plan is intended to reduce the number of animals.