Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Split

Two young men wake up a bear in Trentino. He attacks. The bear knocks one of the two off a tree. The man is in the hospital.

Roncone – Another bear attack in Trentino, Italy. For months there has been a debate in the Lake Garda region about how the province should deal with problem animals. Two young hunters came across a bear near the village of Mandrela near Roncone on Sunday morning. They were unarmed on an excursion in the Dolomites. The encounter ended for one of the men in the hospital.

Bear encounter in Trentino: predator hits young man from tree

At around six in the morning, the men are said to have accidentally woken the bear. The animals usually react aggressively when surprised. The bear charged and pursued the two. One of them climbed a tree while fleeing, Italian media reported unanimously. But the bear hit his foot with his paw. The hunter lost his footing and fell.

Bears usually react aggressively when they are surprised: the animal in Trentino let go of the men after a short chase. (Iconic image) © imageBROKER/alimdi / Arterra/Imago

Luckily, after the fall, the animal let go of the hunter and walked away. He and his companion reached the car, which was not far away. They were rushed to the hospital in shock. The young hunter suffered a bruised rib when he fell from a tree.

Forest authority investigates after bear attack: Does the animal have a boy?

Now the Trentino forest authority is investigating. At an altitude of 1,970 meters, investigators are looking for DNA traces and the hunters’ backpacks. The authorities want to identify the bear, it may be a female with a cub, reports the news channel Rai.

Incidents involving bears are common in Trentino. The cases of the bear JJ4 or Gaia, who is said to have killed a jogger in early April, are particularly prominent. And about the bear M62, classified as a problem animal, whose carcass was found near San Lorenzo Dorsino. (moe)