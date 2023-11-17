Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

Press Split

Two environmentalists search a forest in Poland. They come too close to a bear cave. The encounter is captured on camera.

Hulskie – A German environmental activist paid for his negligence with serious injuries during a routine task in the Bieszczady Mountains in southeastern Poland. The 56-year-old was attacked by a bear whose hiding place he and his companion had unknowingly approached, according to the police responsible for the Subcarpathian region.

Loud Nowiny24 from nearby Rzeszow, the victim is said to be one of two residents of the abandoned Hulskie settlement. The man settled there a few years ago and devoted himself to ecology.

German attacked by bear: Companion talks about encounter – “I was afraid”

In the Polish newspaper fact said the German’s companion about the disastrous encounter. Lukasz Synowiecki reveals that he and his German friend, who is only called Henri, worked for the Wild Carpathians Initiative and wanted to check in the forest whether trees had been cut down. They didn’t realize they were so close to the bear’s hiding place.

At the time of the attack he was around 100 meters behind Henri and his view was blocked by a hill. When he heard the noises, he immediately realized that it must be a bear: “I immediately started screaming and ran in that direction.”

With this, Synowiecki seems to have ensured that the animal let go of its companion. He himself says: “I saw him for a split second. It was a powerful animal. I was scared.” The bear could have easily killed her: “Obviously that wasn’t his intention. He just wanted to warn us that we were too close to his territory.”

Suddenly the bear appears: The German environmental activist is still trying to escape the disaster, as the camera captures. © Screenshot/Twitter/Michal Gzowski

German flown to clinic after bear attack: rescue operation lasts more than three hours

Henri sustained injuries to his arms, legs and back. He was also bitten on the temple and his face was covered in blood. He couldn’t move. After the initial shock, his condition worsened.

Synowiecki warmed his injured companion with a fire until help arrived. He also wanted to prevent another attack: “I was always afraid that the bear would come back.” But instead, after anxious hours, the alarmed rescuers arrived. The operation lasted over three hours due to the impassable terrain.

Henri was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital in the town of Krosno. The Mountain Rescue Volunteer Service (GOPR) released a video showing several relief workers transporting a person on a stretcher. The information was spread that bears normally avoid people, but such serious encounters can also occur, “especially when we venture into the wildest places in the Bieszczady Mountains.”

Bear attacks environmentalists in front of cave: moments before attack captured on camera

According to the police report The incident occurred on November 12th at around 4 p.m. near the previously mentioned former settlement of Hulskie. Further information – including the background – is provided the Lutowiska Forestry Office. Accordingly, the hiding place is known and is being monitored. The moments before the bear’s attack were also captured on a wildlife camera. The images show a person running away at the right edge of the picture and appearing to stumble as the animal peels itself out of its den under a tree.

It goes on to say that the cave was located by a forester in January 2023. However, no bear was spotted at that time. From May onwards, breeding work was carried out in the area, with the exception of the cave itself.

In August, the Wild Carpathians Initiative and the Strength of the Forest wrote to the forestry department asking them to immediately end forest management in the area. In addition, a protection zone should be set up around the bear camp.

This work was completed by October 31st and the camera in question was also installed. It is emphasized that the activists should have been aware of this. Nevertheless, the two men disturbed the bear’s peace “and provoked a dramatic situation.”

Can bite hard: A bear shows its teeth. © IMAGO / Martin Wagner



After bear attack: Forestry authority spokesman complains about environmentalists on Twitter

Michal Gzowski, spokesman for the Polish forestry authority, also made serious allegations. He published the images from the wildlife camera on Twitter and wrote that the eco-activist wanted to prove “that the hiding place was empty because foresters destroyed its habitat. Quite an irony of fate: pseudo-ecologists attack foresters, GOPR and police officers, and now these people are saving their lives.”

Gzowski added sarcastically: “Is there a Darwin Award for that?” The award, named after the important naturalist Charles Darwin, has been “honoring” people who are harmed or killed in stupid and self-inflicted ways since 1994.

Despite the bear attack: activists want to continue to stand up for the environment in the forest

Synowiecki admitted feeling guilty for disturbing the bear’s peace. “We very much regret the mistake,” he said, but also added to the foresters: “We will not stop trying to stop these activities and preserve the integrity of the forests and the peace of the wildlife.”

In the Polish medium WP Wiadomosci Jan Mazur, deputy director of the regional directorate of state forests in Krosno, called it a “bad signal” that bears seem to be getting used to the proximity and smell of people. He advises being relatively loud in the forest as this should cause the bear to run away.

Dangerous encounters with bears occur again and again

“To my knowledge, this is the 31st case in which a person has been seriously injured by a bear in the past two decades,” Mazur notes. There is a particular risk of encountering bears in spring, but incidents have also been documented later in the year. Like in the Bieszczady Mountains.

In another case, a video shows a bear eating a family’s picnic. A couple with a dog dies in a bear attack. An animal filmmaker describes a bloody bear attack. Near Lake Garda a bear chased two hunters through the forest. (mg)