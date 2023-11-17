Home page World

A bear makes a life-threatening attack on an environmentalist in the Polish Carpathians. Shocking footage shows the attack.

Zatwarnica – He simply climbed into the bear den. A trip to the Polish Carpathians ended life-threateningly for a German environmental activist. A bear chased the man through the forest and seriously injured him.

He had to be transported to a hospital by helicopter. According to the mountain rescuers GOPR Bieszczady The man had several stab and cut wounds. He is reportedly in a serious but stable condition.

German eco-activist simply goes into a bear’s cave: animal chases men through forest in the Carpathians

The German activist was part of the “Wild Carpathians Initiative” and traveled to the bear cave with another activist. The initiative is dedicated to the conservation of the mountainous area that stretches through Central and Eastern Europe.

A camera trap captured the bear attacking a German eco-activist. © Screenshot/Twitter/Michal Gzowski

Environmental activists wanted to prove that deforestation would have driven bears out of the Carpathians. Because of this belief, the men expected the cave to be empty. Instead, the animal felt threatened and chased them through the forest.

Bear attack in Poland: “Nice irony” – Förster complains on Twitter about German “pseudo-environmentalists”

A surveillance camera recorded the bear attacking. Michał Gzowski, a spokesman for the Polish Forestry Authority, shared images of the video recording on the “X” platform: “Nice irony – pseudo-environmentalists are agitating against forest rangers, mountain rescuers and police officers, and now these people are saving their lives,” he commented on the incident.

The forest ranger also suggested the injured man for a Darwin Prize to nominate. It is a sarcastic award that “honors” the stupidest and most unfortunate deaths each year.

Bear habitat is threatened in the Carpathians

The “Wild Carpathians Initiative” admitted to the opposite the British daily newspaper “The Telegraph” that their activists should not have disturbed the animal as it was preparing to hibernate in the area.

However, the organization also pointed out that the Forests in the Carpathians are being cut down at an alarming rate become. Up to 40 trucks loaded with wood leave the region almost every day.

In a report presented in 2022, the Environmental organization Greenpeace this information. According to their projections, if deforestation continues unchecked, almost 20 percent of the Carpathian forest would have disappeared by 2050.

Robert Cyglicki, a Polish Greenpeace expert and the author of the report, commented: “The Carpathians should be among the most protected regions in Europe, but the reality shows the opposite.” (jus)