After several attacks on humans, the bear KJ1 was killed in the Italian Alps. She is described as a “dangerous specimen”.

Trento – The bear problem in the Italian Trentino is getting more and more out of control. On Tuesday morning (July 30), the authorities shot a female bear that had become a danger to tourists. The animal, officially designated KJ1, was located by foresters in the northern Italian province of Trentino using its collar and then killed, the provincial government in Trento announced.

Bear KJ1 attacked Frenchman and mother with children in Trentino in July

On June 16, 2024, the bear attacked and seriously injured a 43-year-old jogger from France above Lake Garda. Many others are currently spending their summer holidays in Trentino and the neighboring region of South Tyrol.

“I was alone on the marked path 428, which leads from Dro to San Giovanni al Monte,” reports Vivien Triffaux in the Italian media Domaniafter being released from hospital on Monday (July 22). “I know the area well and everything went very well: I had the via ferrata part behind me and continued climbing towards Sant’Antonio.”

Frenchman after bear attack: “I knew immediately that she was aggressive”

It happened at a crossroads between a rocky forest road and a small overgrown path that is barely visible: “Suddenly a bear ran towards me,” Triffaux remembers. “I caught a glimpse of a cub behind her and knew immediately that she was aggressive.” Only when he stood up did the bear let go of him, he explained.

According to the provincial administration, the bear, which was wandering through the woods near the municipality of Tenno with three cubs, had previously attracted attention several times due to “problematic behavior.” A Swiss tourist with three children was apparently attacked by the same mother bear on July 10th nearby. The provincial administration spoke of at least seven cases.

Trentino Governor: “Bear had to be removed as quickly as possible”

The governor of Trentino, Maurizio Fugatti, posted on Facebook: “KJ1 was a dangerous specimen according to the Pacobace scale. Ispra has also confirmed this and confirmed that the bear (classified as ‘high risk’) must be removed as soon as possible.” Animal rights activists had tried to prevent the killing through legal means – without success.

In Trentino, there are frequent encounters between bears and humans. And that is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future. In April last year, further north in Val di Sole, 26-year-old jogger Andrea Papi was killed by the bear Gaia. According to the authorities, the animal responsible, officially designated JJ4 – also known as Gaia – is to be relocated to Germany in the coming weeks. An enclosure is currently being built for this purpose in the “Alternative Wolf and Bear Park” near Bad Rippoldsau-Schapbach in the Black Forest. Unlike the bear that was killed, JJ4 was caught alive. She currently lives in an enclosure near Trento. (mke with dpa)