In mid-July, a vacationer in northern Italy was attacked and injured by a bear. After being released from hospital, he now describes the dangerous encounter.

Dro – Vivien Triffaux is 43 years old and a child psychiatrist at a clinic in Alsace. His grandfather comes from Trentino and that is why Triffaux regularly goes on holiday there with his family – this year too. Early on this Tuesday morning (July 16th) he was hiking on the paths above Dro, a small town twelve kilometres north of Lake Garda in northern Italy. A female bear, later identified as KJ1, had at least one cub with her and when she came across the tourist she attacked him. Apparently the same animal had been filmed in a vineyard a few days earlier.

“I was alone on the marked path 428, which leads from Dro to San Giovanni al Monte,” reports Triffaux Domani, after being released from hospital on Monday (July 22). “I know the area well and everything went very well: I had completed the via ferrata part and was climbing towards Sant’Antonio.” At a crossroads between a stony forest road and a small overgrown path that is barely visible, it happened: “Suddenly a female bear ran towards me,” Triffaux remembers. “I caught a glimpse of a cub behind her and knew immediately that she was aggressive.”

At home he had read in the newspaper what to do in such a case: “I only had time to curl up on the ground and protect myself, especially my neck and head.” Nevertheless, it happened: “The bear bit me deeply on the arm and scratched me. As soon as she loosened her grip, I tried to escape by throwing myself into the vegetation towards the forest road below, just away from the cub.” But the bear continued to pursue him. “I tried to continue crossing the road and tried to regain my composure after the initial panic.”

Then Triffaux plucked up his courage: “I stood up and looked at her, and at that point the bear stopped being aggressive. She stood on her hind legs about a meter away from me. We looked at each other for a few seconds and I tried to make her understand that I had no bad intentions. Then she left.” All of this only lasted a few seconds. “But for me it felt like an eternity,” says the Frenchman. He walked back towards Dro, calling his wife on the way to inform her and tell her where he was. “Then I called the emergency services.” A helicopter took him to the hospital.

Was he afraid for his life? “Yes, obviously” – this “brutal and violent encounter” with the bear will mark him for the rest of his life, says Triffaux. “It was an encounter with the wilder side of nature, just a few hundred meters from our home.” Nearby, a Swiss tourist with three children was apparently attacked by the same mother bear on July 10 on the shores of Lake Molveno.

Just one day after the attack on Triffaux, a mountain biker was chased by a bear in the nearby municipality of Vallelaghi, but managed to escape unharmed. In April last year, further north in the Val di Sole, 26-year-old jogger Andrea Papi was killed by the bear Gaia, who was captured and is to find a new home in a bear park in the Black Forest. Gaia also had cubs with her.

Triffaux does not want to comment publicly on the debate that has now flared up locally that the bear Kj1 that attacked Triffaux should be killed. But: “I do think that this attack should reignite the debate about the coexistence of humans and wild animals. Humans must find a balance between preserving biodiversity and the fact that humans are the ones who cause the most damage to other species, and human safety.”

He doesn’t feel any anger. Triffaux: “Above all, I am grateful to be alive and I recognize how lucky I am to have my loved ones close to me. This experience has made me think about what is really important in life.”