A driver experiences an unusual encounter at Lake Garda: three bear cubs on the road. The mayor warns the population.

Cavedine, Trentino – Drivers should drive carefully, especially in autumn. Animals are often found on the roads here. You might expect to see deer or foxes, but this driver encountered completely different animals. A video taken near the northern shore of Lake Garda shows three young bears on a road.

Although bears are regularly sighted in Trentino, this incident is special, as South Tyrol News reported. There are three bear cubs walking along the road together. There is no sign of the mother. Encounters with bears are also increasing in Slovakia.

Driver films three bear cubs on the road near Lake Garda in Trentino

On Facebook The pictures from Trentino were shown. The road running downhill was filmed from the moving car. There appears to be a forest on the left and a vineyard on the right. In the middle you can see three bear cubs running down the road. After a few meters, however, the cubs flee to the right off the road and into another vineyard.

But there is also criticism of the video. The driver should not have driven so fast and so close to the bear cubs: “I’m sorry to have to say this, but you should have stopped filming and chasing them, because you only scared them that way” (translated by the editors). Frightened bears could encounter people and then attack them more easily. Therefore, South Tyrol News It is recommended not to follow bears on the road by car.

Bear sighting: Mayor warns residents at Lake Garda and explains how to proceed

Mayor David Angeli shares a message with the population: “On Monday, September 23, the municipality received a report of the sighting of bears in the Coste di Vigo Cavedine area, in the Monte Gaggio di Cavedine area and in the upper area of ​​the town of Stravino. The Forestry Service and the Wildlife Service of the Autonomous Province of Trento have also been informed of the situation and are monitoring the situation.”

What to do if you see a bear The WWF recommends standing still and attracting the bear’s attention by talking loudly and moving your arms. Avoid running away or gesticulating wildly, as the bear may perceive this as a threat. This also applies to throwing stones and sticks. If possible, retreat slowly and calmly. If that is not possible, lie down on the ground and put your hands behind your neck until the bear has passed. (Source: WWF)

His instructions to citizens are: “Please remember to be extremely cautious when travelling in these areas and to keep your pets on a leash. If you see any more bears, it is recommended that you call the emergency services on 112 so that they can take all necessary measures.” These are the things you should definitely not do if you come across a bear. There are a few tips you can follow to avoid bears in the wild. (no)