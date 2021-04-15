About legumes, little can be said that we do not all know already: they are a very complete nutritional source, cheap and incredibly easy to prepare, in addition to being so versatile that we can use them in stews, stir-fries, salads, creams and even vegan pastries. If I am obliged to take a hit, I can only mention that they require many hours to rehydrate – if this step is lazy, it is more because of the fatigue and the rhythm of life that we are forced to lead than because of the poor legume, which is not to blame. nothing-; but thanks to the fact that today we can find them cooked and ready for direct use, it is absurd to want to look for three feet to the cat.

For the following recipe we are going to use comfort and speed: we will use canned beans. Do you want to use any other legume? Well, go ahead, but they must have enough surface to get a proper toast with the butter, so I would rule out chickpeas and lentils. To cut the fat, we will accompany the dish with a pickled onion with lemon juice, and we will serve it all with rice and aromatic herbs, which will round off the dish with its freshness.

This dish is prepared in less than half an hour, and any leftover can be used to give it another life and thus solve a dinner. For example, I reused the leftover sautéed beans to make a salad with lettuce buds, cucumber, Kalamata olives, pickled red onion, cilantro, and lemon vinaigrette and soy sauce. By possibilities, other than.

Difficulty

Much easier than keeping up with Madrid politics.

Ingredients

For 2 persons

About 350 g of cooked beans

4 cloves of garlic

1 level tablespoon sweet paprika

1 level tablespoon ground cumin

Half a teaspoon of ground black pepper (or to taste)

2 heaping tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 level teaspoon salt (or to taste)

For the pickled onion

A purple onion

2 teaspoons of salt

2 teaspoons of white sugar

The juice of a lemon (reserve its zest to present the dish)

4 tablespoons of water

One fresh minced chili (optional)

What’s more

About 100 g of rice to taste

Lemon zest

Coriander, chives or any aromatic you like

Preparation

Wash the rice well and cook it according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Peel and julienne the onion and mix the ingredients to pickle it (reserving the lemon zest for garnish). Stir well and refrigerate while we cook. Peel and chop the garlic and add them to a large frying pan together with the butter and oil. Cook over low heat. Strain the beans and add them to the pan before the garlic browns. Turn up the heat and add the spices and salt. Stir well and let them toast lightly. Serve the beans on top of the rice. Add the lemon zest, pickled onion, and any fresh herbs, and serve.

