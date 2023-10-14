Beans bets for a million on multiple illegal platforms

“All the investigations that uncover a ring of clandestine betting, such as that of the Turin Prosecutor’s Office, also bring with them stories of film episodes and, in certain cases, of large debts: for example, in a period of a few months, Nicolò Fagioli would have made bets worth over a million euros on various online platforms”, writes Corriere della Sera.

The Prosecutor’s Office: no evidence on Zalewski. And his lawyers are evaluating the complaint against Corona

Meanwhile on Friday afternoon, the former king of the paparazzi Fabrizio Corona also mentioned the name of Nicola Zalewski, a Roma winger now away with the Polish Under 21 team: at the moment however – writes Corsera – in the documents of the Turin investigators «there are no evidence” on the Giallorossi player.

According to Sky Sport, the Roma winger’s lawyers are thinking of filing a complaint after Fabrizio Corona’s accusations.

Sports betting, the investigation that goes beyond footballers: illegal online platforms are targeted

Meanwhile, according to Corriere della Sera “certainly, the investigators are in no hurry, also because the investigation aimed – and aims – to discover the characters who manage the betting ring and who hide behind the online platforms. It will be a long job, if the file has a register number that dates back to 2022, when the agents of the organized crime section crossed this “strand”, between bets and football. From their point of view, the media outcry for the involvement of professional footballers is not directly proportional to the investigative importance, oriented towards what appear to be criminal profiles of a certain importance: a bit like keeping your eyes on your finger and forgetting about the moon”.

READ ALSO

Betting, Zaniolo and Tonali: “It was only poker and blackjack”

Subscribe to the newsletter

