BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The chairman of the Beamtenbund dbb, Ulrich Silberbach, demands a significant increase in financial resources for the digitalization public administration. “We have to learn from the pandemic that there is finally more drive going into digitization,” said Silberbach of the German Press Agency in Berlin. “That will not work without at least partially dissolving the investment backlog in public administration. It inhibits digitization.”

For roads, bridges, buildings and other things, there is already a need of 160 billion euros in the municipalities, said Silberbach. For the digitization of public services and general administration “at least another 100 billion” are necessary. There is a staffing requirement of at least 300,000 employees. “Especially in the highly qualified IT areas, where the systems are set up, the digital applications programmed and the employees trained, there is a lack of people,” said Silberbach.

“Because of these failures, there is a fire on every rough edge in digitization. The fact that the federal, state and local governments have been underfunding their infrastructure for 20 years has set Germany back miles in the digital transformation,” complained the dbb chairman. The dbb also wants to focus on the topic at its annual conference on January 11, 2021. It takes place digitally.

From 2018 until today that Federal Ministry of the Interior according to its own information, around 180 million euros were spent on implementing the online access law. In addition, there is a further three billion euros for administrative digitization as part of the federal government’s economic stimulus program for the years 2020 to 2022.

With the Online Access Act in 2017, the federal and state governments set themselves the goal of offering 575 administrative services digitally by the end of 2022. 315 of them, i.e. more than half, are already available according to the Federal Ministry of the Interior. Another 105 services are being implemented and 155 are being planned. However, a service is already considered available if it is offered in at least one municipality. The goal is, however, a nationwide offer in the remaining two years./trö/DP/zb