The development studio Beamdog announced that tomorrow, April 12, 2022, he will announce his new gamecompletely original. The appointment is for 21:00, Italian time, on the YouTube xplay channel or on the Twitch G4TV channel.

Unfortunately Beamdog did not provide any detail about what we can expect. Even the animated GIF attached to the tweet with the announcement isn’t particularly revealing, as it shows a simple photo of a person waiting in front of a television.

The only interesting information is the fact that it is one new intellectual property. Beamdog has become known for remastering older BioWare Infinity Engine-based games and for making an expansion for the first Baldur’s Gate many years after the game’s launch. His latest title is Axis & Allies 1942 Online, released in November 2021 and highly regarded by the community.

In short, the only thing we can do right now is to wait for tomorrow’s presentation, so that we can find out more.