Dutch scientists have documented the danger of jewelry, which is positioned as accessories that protect against the effects of 5G. Information about this was published on website Netherlands Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection Authority (ANVS).

A study by the National Institute of Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) says experts have found dangerous ionizing radiation in so-called quantum pendants. Accessories like these are circulating among supporters of theories that 5G cellular networks pose health risks. The line of jewelry contains beads, pendants, pendants and other products.

The authors emphasized that manufacturers of such accessories claim that their products are saturated with “negative ions” that suppress 5G. “The measured radiation levels in jewelry are low, and the risk of health problems is also low,” the scientists noted. However, experts recommended that citizens refuse to purchase them.

“It cannot be completely ruled out that the constant wearing of these products for a long time may harm your health in the long term,” the study clarifies. ANVS representatives also stressed that the sale of goods containing radioactive materials is prohibited by law.

In early December, experts from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned of the negative impact of 5G on aviation. The experts said that it is necessary to study the impact of cellular communications on the critical equipment of aircraft.