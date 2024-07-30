Mexico City.- The USA Gymnastics team has a furry member who provides emotional support when it’s needed most.

Although he did not attend the 2024 Paris Olympics due to logistical problems, this dog was a key piece for the North American gymnasts during the preliminary stages because he helped them combat stress.

Beacon, who was born in 2020 and adopted by former trainer Tracey Callahan Molnar, has the ability to detect high-pressure situations in people, so he approaches them, relaxes them and accompanies them in those crucial minutes when the mind causes revolutions.

Simone Biles, one of the stars of the French Olympics, set an example of mental self-care at Tokyo 2020 by withdrawing from some competitions, so the arrival of the golden retriever is one of the initiatives of the national team of the stars and stripes.

“What USA Gymnastics has done with the addition of pet therapy for gymnasts and coaches in a span of fourteen months is, in my opinion, commendable and exceptional. I look forward to continuing to support our gymnasts!” read one of Beacon’s Instagram posts.