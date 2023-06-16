NesselandeOne warm week and things are completely on edge in the Rotterdam new housing estate Nesselande. Residents are fed up with the antisocial behavior of local beachgoers and are demanding that the municipality intervene. “It really goes beyond all limits. A boy was pissing in my hedge after a day at the beach!”
Sander Sonnemans
