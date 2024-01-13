Beachgoers in the Eastern Region called on the Dibba Al-Fujairah Municipality and the relevant environmental authorities to take “strict” measures against the random throwing of waste and rubbish on the beaches in light of the increasing disdain of some individuals for the marine and terrestrial environment by leaving waste, plastic and paper waste, and empty gas canisters, while the Director of the Dibba Al-Fujairah Municipality confirmed, Engineer Hassan Salem Al Yamahi said that the municipality is keen to maintain the cleanliness of all the city’s facilities and beaches, pointing out that it is working to intensify cleaning campaigns throughout the year according to organized plans to ensure the safety of citizens and residents from the damage resulting from the accumulation of waste that may cause health and environmental problems.

In detail, citizens, residents and volunteers stressed the need to stand firmly against violators who disdain the beach environment and randomly throw garbage and rubbish on the beaches after enjoying the winter weather, noting that the responsible authorities are working to organize and prepare the beaches and allocate teams to raise awareness and educate visitors to the wild areas and beaches, but Some still deal with a kind of laxity regarding dumping waste that harms public health and the environment.

They stressed the need to intensify inspection campaigns on beaches, oblige violators to implement the laws and adhere to the controls specified in the information signs distributed along the beaches, and issue violations and warnings in the event of repeated environmental and health violations by some.

Citizen Maryam Al Shamsi said that the competent authorities are intensifying their campaigns in land areas and beaches to educate visitors about the necessity of adhering to the specified controls while they are there, but a number of families and individuals do not adhere to them and throw waste randomly along the beaches despite the presence of designated places for that.

Volunteer Abdullah Muhammad Al-Hafiti stated that every year during the winter period, volunteers organize cleaning campaigns for the beaches where visitors’ waste accumulates, calling for the necessity of activating the procedures by the concerned authorities and imposing appropriate penalties such as fines and others in light of the recklessness of some individuals towards the environment and the cultural landscape of the city.

This opinion was supported by resident volunteer Laila Ahmed, who said: “Families, volunteers, and a number of officials from government departments in the emirate participate in cleaning campaigns and collecting plastic waste on beaches and camping areas, and the parties join hands in participating with workers to completely remove the waste in order to preserve the environment. However, some violators who They throw away this waste, as they may lose the culture of preserving the environment and the opportunity to enjoy the winter weather without any disturbances.”

She added: “Despite the variety of means used by the concerned authorities to educate the public about the importance of leaving their places clean and as they were before they sat in them, a number of them insist on following unhealthy and harmful methods to the environment, and such behaviors cannot be addressed except by imposing financial fines or appropriate penalties.” To prevent it.

For his part, the Director of the Dibba Al Fujairah Municipality, Engineer Hassan Salem Al Yamahi, stressed the municipality’s keenness to maintain the cleanliness of all the city’s facilities and beaches, pointing out that it is working to intensify cleaning campaigns throughout the year according to organized plans to ensure the safety of citizens and residents from the damage resulting from the accumulation of waste. This would cause health and environmental problems, calling on all citizens and residents of the city to maintain the cleanliness and beauty of the tourist areas in cooperation with the municipality in order to make the city of Dibba a healthy and sustainable city.

In addition, the Dibba Al-Fujairah Municipality has designated a hotline to receive reports of violators in order to take action against the perpetrators and increase inspection teams on beaches and camping areas to preserve the city’s civilized appearance and environmental safety.

It is noteworthy that the Fujairah Municipality distributed its inspectors along the beaches to prevent camping, and confirmed that any practices that harm the environment are immediately addressed. It stated that it carries out periodic monitoring of the beaches throughout the year, to ensure the implementation of the laws and legislation issued by the municipality in order to preserve the environment from deterioration and the civilized appearance of the city.

Beaches lose their environmental and tourist properties

The researcher and expert in environmental and sustainability affairs, Fatima Al-Hantoubi, confirmed that beach pollution by throwing waste by its visitors is considered one of the types of human impact on the beaches in terms of the diversity and quantities of this waste, in addition to its direct impact on the beaches losing their environmental, touristic and economic characteristics.

Al-Hantoubi stressed the need for the competent authorities to intensify legal, health and environmental awareness for visitors to marine sites to preserve beaches, with the aim of preventing damage caused by plastic materials thrown onto beaches by visitors without their awareness.

