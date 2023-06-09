Home page World

A beach visitor was killed by a tiger shark in Egypt. Local authorities blame cattle dealers. The investigations are ongoing.

HURGADA – Off the coast of Egypt, in the popular seaside resort of Hurghada, a man was attacked by a shark on Thursday (June 8). “A tiger shark attacked a beach visitor and killed him,” Egypt’s Environment Ministry wrote on Facebook on Thursday. The ministry did not initially give any further details. How did the incident happen on a beach where shark attacks are typically rare?

Shark attack in Egypt: Beach visitor dies after attack – eyewitnesses still tried to help

As local media reports, the man was attacked by a tiger shark on Thursday. In the water he screamed for help. A boat tried to save him, but it arrived too late at the scene of the accident. Other people also rushed to help the man, he reports Mirror in relation to a diver on site. They couldn’t reach him in time either.

According to local media and Russian Consul General Viktor Voropayev, the victim is a Russian citizen who was born in 1999. He lived permanently in Egypt and was not a tourist. Why the shark attacked the swimmer has yet to be clarified. After the attack managed to capture the tiger shark. The Environment Ministry said the shark displayed “unusual” behavior.

Isolated attacks off Egypt: Authorities blame cattle dealers

However, local authorities reported that the shark was attracted to debris in the water. The remains of dead animals were thrown into the sea by cattle dealers. Sharks eat the carcasses, some of which are washed up on the coast. Sometimes they mistake the remains for swimming humans and attack. The exact cause in the case of the Russian victim has yet to be clarified. The beach was closed for two days.

Although sharks are plentiful in the Red Sea, shark attacks are relatively rare in the bathing areas. Attacks do occur occasionally. Last July, an Austrian and a Romanian woman were killed in a shark attack off the coast of Hurghada. In 2018 a Czech tourist died in a shark attack, in 2015 a German. Sharks and shark attacks also occur off the coasts of Spain, Australia or the USA – with varying frequencies. But a three meter long shark also appeared off Italy this year in front of the seaside resort of Lignano. (chd/dpa/AFP)