Genoa – The Regions, already today, will ask for a meeting with the Government “to be able to address the issue together in a constructive and decisive waythe very delicate issue of maritime state property concessions”. This was announced by Marco Scajola, national coordinator of the Interregional Table of Councillors for Maritime State Property and Ligurian Councillor after the meeting that took place today and which was promoted by the president of the conference of regions and autonomous provinces Massimiliano Fedriga and requested by Cna balneari and Confartigianato imprese demaniali, to address the issue of maritime state property concessions.

“As regions we have salways kept alive a dialogue with the trade associationssince they represent thousands of people and workers of a vital socioeconomic fabric for our country – says Scajola -. We believe that there should be stronger involvement of local authorities, Regions but also Municipalities, in best addressing the situation that is emerging”. In the discussion, he reports, it emerged “how necessary it is to adopt a national provision to provide greater clarity, support to Municipalities and protection to Italian companies that cannot risk being wiped out or put in difficulty by the competition of foreign multinational groups”.