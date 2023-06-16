Rome – The most beautiful sea in Italy? It is found at Baunei, in Sardinia. The village of Ogliastra, between the Mediterranean and the mountains, opens the ranking of 21 locations a Five sails awarded by the blue guide of Legambiente and the Italian Touring Club for crystal clear waters and innovative models of sustainable development. Follow Nardò, in the province of Lecce, and Pollica, in Cilento. To find the first beach in Liguria you have to scroll through the rankings up to 50th place, where we find Riomaggiore. Vernazza – the second Ligurian town in the standings – occupies position number 52.

A figure that runs counter to the more well-known classification of Blue Flagswhich also this year saw Liguria at the top with 34 locations, followed in second place by Puglia, which has risen to twenty-two awards with four new Municipalities. Campania and Tuscany follow with 19 Flags, both with a new entry, and Calabria with two new Blue Flags.

Legambiente ranking

The ranking takes into account – explains Legambiente – “not only the purity of the water, but in general the environmental quality and the services offered. A picture of the good things local coastal administrations do along our peninsula to live up to the challenges imposed by the planetary environmental crisis”.

The 2023 edition marks some novelties with Tropea conquering the Five Sails and marking the entry of Calabria into the list of excellences. Vieste, in the Gargano, also receives recognition for the first time. Other localities are now veterans, such as Castiglion della Pescaia, in Maremma, which has always been present in the 23 editions of the Guide “The most beautiful sea”. Among the regions, Sardinia is the most awarded with seven municipalities. Tuscany boasts four, Puglia and Campania three and Sicily two. Basilicata, like Calabria, has one. The president of the Italian Touring Club Franco Iseppi, says the guide, which reviews over 400 coastal municipalities, as “an invitation to experience the resources of our seas and our coasts as a common wealth to be cherished”. According to the president of Legambiente, Stefano Ciafani, it is also “a lighthouse in a port, a point of reference for applying new forms of management of these territories and new forms of tourism“.

A tourism that, after the discovery of proximity holidays, during the pandemic, has returned to the bad habits of 2019 with many overexploited and congested locations. “Too full, too linear compared to the circular economy and too fossil”, in the words of Ciafani. One of the strengths of the leader Baunei is precisely the “convenient number”, a system for regulating access to the beach and allowing the right coexistence between man and the environment. A similar strategy of searching for the “right number” is adopted on the lake by Molveno, which leads the parallel ranking of the 12 lake municipalities in Cinque vele and is described as a “true outpost of a slow revolution”. In this revolution, Legambiente calls on the Cinque Vele municipalities to play a forerunner role for the ecological transition, beyond the concerns of some administrators for offshore wind power or agri-photovoltaics.

The climate problem

The climate crisis, recalls Ciafani, will bring 17 billion in direct losses in the tourism sector in Italy, if temperatures rise more than two degrees from pre-industrial levels, according to estimates by the Ministry of the Environment. “We count on you to stop the hand of those who want to slow down the transition”, is his appeal during the press conference. Scrolling through the ranking, immediately below the podium we find Castiglione della Pescaia (Tuscany), and then, to follow, Domus de Maria (Sardinia), San Giovanni a Piro (Campania), Isola del Giglio (Tuscany), Cabras and Posada (Sardinia) , Capalbio and Capraia island (Tuscany), Santa Marina Salina (Sicily), San Mauro Cilento (Campania), Budoni, Bosa and S. Teresa di Gallura (Sardinia), Vieste (Puglia), Maratea (Basilicata), Pantelleria (Sicily) , Tropea (Calabria) and Porto Cesareo (Apulia). The lake locations of excellence are instead Molveno (Trentino-Alto Adige), Massa Marittima (Tuscany)Sospirolo (Veneto), Fie’ Allo Sciliar, Ledro and Appiano on the wine route (Trentino-Alto Adige), Gardone Riviera (Lombardy), Farra D’alpago (Veneto), Scanno (in Abruzzo, a new entry), Toscolano Maderno (Lombardy), Avigliana and Cannero Riviera (Piedmont).