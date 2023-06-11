Beaches, the most expensive is in Salento: passed the Twiga di Briatore. Increases of up to 25% throughout Italy

This year will be the summer of the dear-beach. The consumer associations are certain of this, and have sounded the alarm for the record increases in prices and tariffs.

Assoutenti records record rates for accommodation facilities, even exceeding 20,000 euros a week in some locations, while for the snack symbol of summer, ice cream, Consumerismo No Profit reports average increases of 22 percent.

Codacons compared the price lists of the lidos in the main Italian seaside resorts, which recorded average increases of +10-15 percent throughout Italy, with peaks of 25 percent compared to last year. “To rent an umbrella and two sunbeds during the weekend, in an average establishment, this year we spend between 30 and 35 euros a day”, says Codacons, according to which the record for the most expensive beach goes to an establishment in the Salento. This is the “Cinque Vele Beach Club” in Marina di Pescoluse, where in August you can spend 1,100 euros a day for a gazebo, including a table, four sunbeds, beach towels and an aperitif, choosing the option that allows you cancel the reservation within 30 days.

The “Twiga” of Forte dei Marmi follows at a distance. Here an Arab tent, with sofa, 2 king size beds, 2 standard beds, 1 director’s chair and 1 small table, costs 600 euros per day. Flavio Briatore’s restaurant recorded the most consistent increase in rates, up 50 percent on last year.

In third place is the beach of the Hotel Excelsior in Venice, where a central station equipped with a sunbed with mattress and cushion, two deck chairs with cushions, beach towels, a table, four folding chairs, costs 515 in August EUR. In fourth place, jointly, the Augustus Hotel in Forte dei Marmi and the Nikki Beach Costa Smeralda, where the cost for a workstation reaches 500 euros a day.