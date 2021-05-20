Beaches Swimming on the shores of Pikkukoski and Marjaniemi is not recommended next summer

Intestinal bacteria run off the shores with rainwater. Pakila and Tapaninvainio Beaches also received the same sentence.

Helsinki recommends avoiding swimming on the beaches of Marjaniemi, Pikkukoski, Pakila and Tapaninvainio next summer.

The recommendation is due to the fact that elevated concentrations of intestinal bacteria have been observed on the banks of the Vantaanjoki River in previous years.

The occasional deterioration in the water quality of Pikkukoski and Pakila and Tapaninvainio beaches in Oulunkylä is due to heavy rains, among other things. Microbes leach into the water with rainwater.

The source of the intestinal bacteria found at Marjaniemi beach is still unclear. Helsinki’s environmental services measure the water quality of these beaches more efficiently during the summer.

Helsinki environmental services health engineer Satu Wahlman according to the recommendation is based on four years of water quality monitoring.

Pikkukoski and Marjaniemi Beaches are large public beaches, which is why, according to Wahlman, they must be given a special quality classification. The corresponding classification for Tapaninvainio and Pakila beaches is not made. However, swimming with them is not recommended either, as the beaches are along the Vantaanjoki River, as is Pikkukoski.

According to Wahlman, closure of beaches in the future is possible if water quality remains poor for five consecutive years. Now it is a recommendation to avoid swimming, not to close the beaches.

“During the summer, we will find out whether measures can be taken to improve the quality class of Pikkukos and Marjaniemi,” says Wahlman.

“The recommendation will not be removed this summer, but after the bathing season, the quality rating will be recalculated. Of course, we hope that the result will be better than now. ”

His according to him, bathing on the beaches is not dangerous, as concentrations in excess of the recommendations have been measured on the beaches only occasionally.

“After all, natural waters are such that they contain fecal bacteria due to natural animals. It’s normal, ”Wahlman says.

However, if intestinal bacteria are present above the limits, bathing in water can cause health problems, especially if the water is swallowed.

During the summer, other beaches are also inspected and their water quality is monitored. In addition, blue-green algae levels, for example, are monitored.

There are a total of 25 public beaches in Helsinki, four of which are currently recommended to be avoided.