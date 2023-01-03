Genoa – Municipalities cannot extend state-owned maritime concessions for tourist and recreational use beyond 31 December 2023 and the Competition and Market Authority (Agcm) “shares this reading”. He reiterated it the Tar of Liguria pronouncing with thirty sentences of “inadmissibility” posted today that confirm the validity of the law of 5 August 2022number 118, which established the final term for the duration of the existing concessions until 31 December 2023.

Two of the thirty appeals on which the Liguria Regional Administrative Court ruled were presented by the Competition and Market Authority (Agcm) against the deeds with which the municipalities of Sarzana and Porto Venere (both in the province of La Spezia) had in the past opened up the possibility of extensions until 31 December 2033.

“The question concerning the need to apply or disapply the national extension law (law 145/2018) until 2033 and, therefore, its compatibility with European law and the principle of its primacy, is no longer relevant due to its overcoming carried out through the introduction of the new internal discipline – explains the TAR in the sentences on the Agcm appeals – The appellant Authority itself, with the memorandum filed on 31 October 2022 for the public hearing, has shown that it shares this reading “.

The Agcm had censored the documents with which the Municipalities of Sarzana and Porto Venere had taken note of the extension of the duration/validity of the state-owned maritime concessions until 2033, as established by law n. 145 of 2018.

The other 28 appeals to the Liguria Tar always judged “unproceedable” had been presented by owners of bathing establishments, sports clubs, bars and restaurants operating in the region and which in recent years had asked Municipalities such as Genoa, Sori, Rapallo, Lavagna, Chiavari, Moneglia, Monterosso for extensions of the concessions maritime state property until 2033.

“Profiles of the rite concerning the possible impossibility of proceeding with appeals due to supervening lack of interest, due to regulatory occurrences, have been officially detected; the municipal administrations will be required to comply with the new legislative provision”, reiterates the TAR.