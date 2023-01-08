Home page World

From: Markus Hofstetter

Split

Erosion, development and an increasing number of tourists are troubling the beaches of Mallorca. Authorities are testing in pilot projects how the final loss can be prevented.

Mallorca – The Balearic Islands are famous for their beaches. But this tourist attraction is in grave danger. This is what the research report shows “Balearic Sea Report 2022”, a collaborative project between the islands’ marine research institutes and public and private bodies. According to this, 20 percent of the beaches of Mallorca and Formentera are already decaying. Urban beaches such as S’Arenal, Cala Millor or Cala Blanca are particularly affected.

Mallorca loses tourist appeal: visitors notice narrowing beaches

The main reasons for the loss of sand are erosion and an increasing number of tourists. In the last 20 years, 35 percent more people are said to have used the beaches. In addition, the beaches would recover less well from strong storms. But the beaches are also threatened by increasing development, for example by hotels or ports.

Of course, the narrowing beaches do not go unnoticed by tourists, such as in Cala Millor in the east of Mallorca. “It used to be different. The beach was twice as wide, instead of a good 150 loungers there were definitely 400 to 500,” says a tourist Mallorca Newspaper (MZ) in August 2022.

In Can Picafort, hotels and other buildings line the beach directly (photo from September 2022) © Jens-Schade/Imago

Beaches in Mallorca in danger: Authorities want to limit sand loss with reed fences

Island authorities are trying to counteract the beach loss. the MZ reports that in Can Picafort the responsible town hall of Santa Margalida has started a pilot test that the to stop erosion. So-called sand trap fences have been erected on a stretch of beach in the holiday resort, which are intended to prevent even more sand from being carried away into the sea during storms. If the test is successful, the reed barriers will also be erected on other beaches.

Also in the holiday resort of Cala Millor further south and in S’illot measures are being taken to prevent the loss of the beaches. According to T-Online seagrass meadows are laid out here, which are supposed to improve the stability of the beach through their roots in the ground and prevent sand and landslides.

Let yourself be carried away: ten beaches that are among the most beautiful in the world View photo gallery

Both in Can Picafort and in Cala Millor there is almost no dune system anymore, the beach is largely lined with hotels and residential buildings.

The climate commission of the archipelago finds that too many tourists are coming to the Balearic Islands. She wants to reduce the number of tourists in the future.