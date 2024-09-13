The confrontation with justice of former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori, who died this Wednesday in Lima at the age of 86, was marked by a chapter of his life in Chile. The autocrat who governed during the nineties was arrested in the South American country in 2005, where he lived until 2007, when the Supreme Court approved his extradition to Peru for two crimes of human rights violations and five of corruption. Those two years were a headache for the diplomatic corps of the then socialist president Ricardo Lagos who, due to Fujimori’s dual nationality (Peruvian and Japanese), had to deal with the demands of both countries.

Fujimori, who had resigned from the presidency by fax from Tokyo in 2000 following a corruption scandal, landed in Santiago on a private jet with three other people on Sunday, November 6, 2005, coming from Japan, where he had lived for the previous five years. The Peruvian justice system wanted to try him on 21 charges, including his mastermind in the massacres in the Barrios Altos and La Cantuta cases. The Latin American leader entered Chile without problems at around 6:00 p.m. as a tourist with his Peruvian passport. Only 15 minutes after he passed through the checkpoints, the agents noticed that his name appeared on the Interpol list of fugitives. They could not arrest him at that moment because in Chile a judicial order issued by a minister of the Supreme Court was required, so he moved without problems to the exclusive Marriott Hotel.

At around 1 a.m., the police arrived at the hotel to arrest him on the orders of the investigating minister of the Supreme Court of Santiago, Orlando Álvarez, who accepted the request for provisional detention presented by the Government of Lima within the framework of an extradition treaty signed by both countries in 1932.

For security reasons, he was taken to the Chilean Gendarmerie School on Avenida Matta in the municipality of Santiago, where he was given a room in the 100-square-meter casino. The headquarters had a small interior patio where Fujimori grew roses, one of his hobbies. He spent his days reading and listening to classical music. His second wife, the Japanese Satomi Kataoka – whom he married in Santiago – had stayed in Tokyo, but traveled to visit him a couple of times. The aristocrat from a hotel empire rented an entire floor in the Hyatt Hotel and was accompanied by a team that took care of everything from her hair to her shoes. Dressed in Louis Vuitton and Gucci, she arrived at the Gendarmerie headquarters, attracting the attention of the uniformed officers, part of the national prison service.

Chilean lawyers Gabriel Zaliasnik and Francisco Velozo took on Fujimori’s defense two weeks after his arrest. Velozo taught the Peruvian the first guitar chords, and once the rosebush was finished, he looked for new hobbies. In May 2006, the former president was granted provisional freedom (with a national arrest warrant) and moved to a mansion in Los Dominicos, in the eastern sector of Santiago, where he lived accompanied only by a police escort, a carabinero from the Protection of Important Persons (PPI) corps. He received constant visits from his Peruvian relatives and friends, as well as from Fujimorist politicians, especially during election periods. He did not establish any ties, however, with Chilean authorities. Four months later, he moved to Chicureo, a well-off residential area in the north of Santiago.

Alberto Fujimori greets journalists outside his home in Santiago after being released in 2006. Santiago Llanquin (Associated Press)

Fujimori took advantage of that time to get to know the Chilean desert and tour the central coast in detail, where he was once seen fishing. In Chicureo he made friends with the neighbors, who invited him to eat barbecues and he returned the favor with homemade sushi. One of them, a businessman, welcomed him one summer at his house on Lake Rapel, about 150 kilometers southwest of Santiago.

In July 2007, magistrate Orlando Álvarez initially rejected the extradition request. Shortly thereafter, however, the judicial prosecutor’s office, an entity that is part of the Supreme Court, issued a report recommending his extradition. Judge Urbano Marín, who replaced Álvarez on medical leave, ordered Fujimori’s house arrest to prevent a possible escape or asylum attempt. On September 21 of that year, the Supreme Court of Chile finally granted the extradition requested by Peru, approving seven of the 13 cases presented by Lima: five for corruption cases and two for crimes against humanity. In the accusations for the massacres of Barrios Altos (1991) and La Cantuta (1992), the extradition was approved unanimously, as was the case for bribes paid to congressmen. In the other four corruption crimes, the magistrates were divided.

Fujimori arrived in Chile with the aim of extraditing him for as few cases as possible, since he could only be tried in his homeland for these. In June of this year, the Chilean Supreme Court extended his extradition for five cases of human rights violations, including the forced sterilization of thousands of women during his government, as well as homicides during the 1997 rescue of hostages from the Japanese Embassy in Lima.

In 2009, the Peruvian justice system sentenced the former president to 25 years in prison for crimes against human rights, making him the first democratically elected former president in Latin America to be found guilty in his country of such crimes. Before serving his full sentence, in December 2023, a controversial humanitarian pardon granted by the Constitutional Court based on his “poor health” allowed him to live out his final years in freedom.