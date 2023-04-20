«Why take away from those who worked, from those who built. The place for those who want to do is there. Just map the coasts, there are other spaces for other concessions”: while the European Union effectively requires Italy to tender the beaches, stopping the automatic renewal of licenses, the cry of appeal from entrepreneurs arrives once again bathing. Speaking this time is Vera Kovacs, owner of the Spiaggetta dei Balzi Rossi, a corner of paradise in Liguria, in Ventimiglia, right next to the border with France. A stone’s throw away is Pistoletto’s Third Paradise, built in 2017 in the place where migrants camped in protest to demand the abolition of borders and to continue dreaming of a better future, and a few tens of meters away is the museum prehistoric that preserves the traces of the first homo sapiens entered Italian territory, 42 thousand years ago.



EU Court: the bathing concessions of Italian beaches cannot be automatically renewed, a tender is needed emanuele bonini April 20, 2023

«I’ve been managing this beach since 1982, it’s been 41 years – he explains – It’s known all over the world, sheikhs from the Arab Emirates, actors from the Cannes Film Festival, famous musicians, football players, show business people come here. But to make a beach work, you don’t just arrive and it opens up. There is a lot of work behind it. Every year there are storm surges, every year we need to invest to maintain the place». This is one of the “knobs” of the problem according to the entrepreneurs who work on the beach: over the years, a lot of money has been spent on facilities, toilets, restaurants and bars, which would literally be lost for those who invested it if leave the site.

«Here we started with a few deck chairs, umbrellas and sandwiches. Now we provide a service of excellence – explains the owner of the Spiaggetta dei Balzi Rossi – Even if here in Ventimiglia there are those who hate us (committees and citizens who over the years have asked to make the area completely public, ed) I remember that there are other luxury beaches around Italy, in Capri for example, or in Santa Margherita. I continue to do tourism, to promote the area. I have customers who ask me where to shop and I send them to the city, they ask me where to eat since they don’t always stay with us and I direct them to the area» (where, moreover, there are two starred restaurants, ed).

«I wanted to do a nourishment – ​​adds Vera Kovacs – because in these 41 years about 3 and a half meters of beach have disappeared, swallowed up by the sea and by storm surges. I had looked for stones identical to ours, we could proceed. But with the uncertainty that reigns I had to stop. At least something definitive was decided. We feel abandoned here.”

On the one hand, Europe underlines that state property is a public thing and on the other it scolds Italy, which for years, or decades, has entrusted part of its coasts to entrepreneurs who have treated those portions of beaches as their own. But there is the reverse of the medal, with the investments made, the territory maintained, the repercussions on work: «I employ 25 people, all in good standing – again from Spiaggetta -. They’re seasonal, true, but it’s inherent in the business. And I also have difficulty finding who works for me: this year my lifeguard will be an Italian-Argentine girl, who has just returned to our country». Now on the whole question comes the point, posed by the Court of Justice of the EU, which essentially invites the application of the Bolkestein directive: the occupation concessions of Italian beaches “cannot be automatically renewed”, but must be “subject to a impartial and transparent selection procedure’.