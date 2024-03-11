Beaches, the new directive on drinking water infuriates beach resorts. Change the law

The summer it hasn't started yet but already i seaside they are on a war footing and are threatening to don't even open this year the beaches. Managers are furious over a new directive that will have to become operational in a few months. Game there race race against time – we read in Il Messaggero – to equip ourselves by the summer showers with drinking water, in Tuscany the directive has already started but many other regions are also adapting. Yes, because many factories they draw on aquifers through wellsAnd not to certified water networks, to allow swimmers to wash after a swim as the recent legislative decree now requires (precisely number 18 of 2023) which updated the regulations on drinking water. The provision repealed decree 31/2001 imposing new rules precise to protect the safety and health of bathers: in short, the water that comes into contact with humans, in any form, must be as defined “intended for human consumption“.

Clear obligations for beach resorts who risk putting the summer season in crisis. In Italy today – continues Il Messaggero – they can be counted 7,173 bathing establishments. Emilia-Romagna is the region with the highest number (1,063), followed by Tuscany (914) and Liguria (807). “The problem – explains Confesercenti – could be the impossibility for all the beach establishments of install traditional showers for next season close to the shoreline unless they are connected to the water supply but, in this case, the consequence would be a excessive use of water in summer and therefore potential risks of supplying“. the plant managers are worried: “Season in danger, so we don't even open” and highlight a further possible difficulty with the entry into force of this new directive. “There is a risk that houses and hotels remain dry“. A new big problem to be faced quickly for beach resorts.