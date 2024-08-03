Home page World

From: Michel Guddat

Parasols remain closed, deck chairs folded up. The dispute over the licenses of the beaches in Italy culminates in a strike by the lidos.

Liguria – The beaches Italy’s are not only known for their picturesque landscape and crystal clear water, but also for their characteristic parasols and deck chairs that line the coastline. They not only offer protection from the intense Mediterranean sun, but also create an atmosphere of relaxation. But the shady spot usually has a proud priceAnd now there is even a threat of lockdown.

Conflicts escalate: “Parasol Mafia” threatens to close beach resorts

The conflict over the beaches in Italy threatens to escalate. The trade union association of coastal companies (FIBA) announced that it would launch a protest action on August 9. The aim of this action, as the statement states, is to “put an end to the government’s inertia in the face of the chaotic situation in the industry”.

On August 9, participating beach resorts will open their doors two hours later than 7:30, at 9:30 a.m. If the strikes do not have an effect, further protests are planned.

Deck chairs are becoming more and more expensive – most of the beach is given over to private individuals

The ongoing Disputes over the award The reason for the strike is the lack of state concessions. The beaches are basically state property. However, a large proportion have been awarded to various operators, mostly families. Since the concessions are automatically renewed every year, they remain in private hands and fill their pockets.

An operating license costs about 7,600 euros, but generates around 260,000 euros in sales, as the world reported. In addition, the so-called parasol mafia is driving up the prices of deck chairs even further.

EU calls for Europe-wide awarding of operating licenses

Loud Rainews.it More than 30,000 beach resort owners are successfully fighting against an EU directive that calls for a Europe-wide tender for operating licenses and calls for an organized and transparent awarding process. There are repeated protests by beach owners who want to prevent the market from being opened up.

The Italian government has not yet managed to resolve the conflicts. Instead, two criminal proceedings have already been initiated against Rome in Brussels. The EU decided that operating licenses should be put out to tender across Europe by 2024, which has caused great discontent among many Italian beach operators.

A picture that we will have to get used to in the future? The beach owners in Italy are threatening to strike. © Michael Bihlmayer/Imago

The management of FIBA ​​Liguria emphasized genova.republica.itthat holidaymakers should not be affected by the strikes if possible: “Despite the difficulties, we remain committed to guaranteeing the service.”