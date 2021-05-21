Beaches Animal faeces and wastewater are suspected to be the cause of poor bathing water quality in Helsinki

Helsinki recommends avoiding swimming next summer at four public beaches.

Helsinki recommends avoiding swimming this summer on the beaches of Marjaniemi, Pikkukoski, Pakila and Tapaninvainio. This is due to the concentrations of intestinal bacteria measured from the shores.

The exact origin of intestinal bacteria is not yet known, but suspicions lie in animal feces and effluents.

City is now preparing for the beaches not to be empty in the summer.

“Pikkukoski and Marjaniemi have swimming supervision as in previous summers,” says the outdoor service manager Stefan Fröberg.

He still recommends that residents of the Vantaanjoki river use other bathing places. For many, the nearest freshwater beach is probably Vetokannas Beach.

For the time being, the swimming summer of Helsinki residents looks harsher than usual. The city’s inland swimming pools are closed, and the Pirkkola Plotti swimming pool is also out of use due to repairs.

City has not yet taken samples of beach waters this year, but the recommendation is based on measurements from the last four years.

The reason is based on an EU directive bathing water setting, according to which the water quality of large public beaches in EU countries is monitored, says Helsinki Environmental Services Health Engineer Satu Wahlman. Such beaches are Pikkukoski and Marjaniemi Beaches.

If there is bathing water classified based on four years of measurement results, the municipality must instruct to avoid bathing on the beach or to prohibit bathing for at least one summer.

“In Tapaninvainio and Pakila, poor results have been measured from time to time, and the same Vantaanjoki water flows in them, so it is recommended to avoid swimming in them as well.”

“ It is not yet certain whether the intestinal bacteria found are of animal or human origin.

Town’s Concentrations of faecal coliforms and intestinal enterococci are measured 4 to 8 times in summer in public bathing waters. In the majority of the samples, the bacterial counts do not exceed the limit values.

Sometimes the limit values ​​are clearly exceeded: last summer, Pikkukoski had more than 1,900 colony-forming units per hundred milliliters in one sample, when the approved limit value is 400. Coliform bacteria were also above the limit values.

The reason may be last summer’s rainfall, Wahlman estimates.

“Last summer there was more rainfall and more microbial levels than in previous years. There is always animal feces on the ground, and in the rain the feces run down the shore into the river. Rainwater runoff causes the growth of fecal bacteria in the water. ”

The second reason is suspected wastewater. There are wastewater treatment plants and pumping stations along the Vantaanjoki River, from which it is possible to overflow the Vantaanjoki River. During the last bathing season, no overflow situation came to the attention of environmental services.

“Sewer pipes and sewers also run near the shores, but once the condition of the sewer pipes has been mapped, no leaks have been found.”

Yet it is not known for sure whether the intestinal bacteria found are of animal or human origin. The origin of the bacteria will be clarified during the summer, and water samples will be taken from the beaches more frequently and in the rain.

“In addition, inspections are carried out on all Helsinki beaches. Let’s look at the circumstances: whether there is effective waste management, clean facilities and no source of contamination, such as used diapers on the beaches. ”

The quality of bathing water can also be affected by an individual city dweller.

“If you have had stomach disease or are just getting better, you shouldn’t go to the beach. The baby’s diaper should not be changed near water and the back should not be washed on the beach. Dogs should not be allowed on the public beach. ”