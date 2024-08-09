Beaches | A dangerous plant surprises swimmers in Helsinki – “Better to change places”

Swimming beaches|A dangerous poison ivy has been observed, for example, at Pikkukoski beach in Helsinki. The swimmers who arrived at the beach did not know about the plant or its toxicity.

My little one on the beach, attention tapes go around the grassy area next to the pier.

A sign on the beach says that a poison ivy has been found on the beach in Helsinki’s Veräjämäki. “Don’t touch,” reads the label accompanied by an exclamation mark.

Swimming on the beach is not recommended, the sign says. However, the reason is not Myrkkykeiso, but the rains, which carry pollutants to the beach along the Vantaanjoki.

Now the beach, known for its poor water quality, has received a new problem from the plant.

There is a sign on the beach that tells about the sighting of a poison ivy. Swimming at the beach is not recommended due to high bacteria concentrations.

Poison lord is possibly the most dangerous plant in Finland, they say In the Luontoportti database. All its parts contain kikutoxin, which is very poisonous.

HS told earlier that a poisonous plant has been found on the swimming beaches of Pikkukoski, Pakila and Tapaninvainio.

If a poison ivy has been swallowed, you should seek hospital treatment immediately. At worst, the poison can quickly cause a syndrome similar to epilepsy, which can lead to death even within hours.

If the poison ivy touches bare skin, the skin should be washed carefully for 10−15 minutes.

The city of Helsinki does not restrict swimming at the beaches, as exposure to the poison through swimming water is unlikely. The poison of the plant is located in the plant liquid, so if the plant is intact, the poison cannot spread.

However, you must not drink water from the water areas surrounding the poison ivy, because a broken plant can contaminate small water areas.

The appearance of the poison ivy resembles a daisy. They are separated from each other by the place of growth. Dog’s pipe grows in yards and roadsides, while poison ivy typically grows in the shallow shore waters of lush waterways. The poison ivy blooms in July-August, and its height is 30-150 centimeters.

On Friday afternoon there are plenty of swimmers on the beach despite the recommendations.

Lifeguard Anni Manninen says that it is recommended to avoid swimming because it has been raining a lot in the upper reaches of the Vantaanjoki recently.

According to Manninen, the supervisors have been told that the plant does not affect the quality of the swimming water. The plant has not raised many questions among swimmers.

“If something has been asked, then what it is,” says Manninen.

Anne Ahonen, who has arrived at the beach, is thinking about changing the swimming spot, because Pikkukoski’s beach has many problems. Ahonen refuses the cold hug offered by his child Mila Huhta after swimming. Huhta’s friend Lilja Määtt watches the situation from the side.

On the beach sand sitting Anne Ahonen has come to use his child in swimming Mila Huhtaa and this friend Lily Rots.

The family lives nearby and goes to the beach often. However, Ahonen has not heard of the poison giant sighting before or knows what it is.

“It was just decided to change the swimming location to Pirkkola Plot due to rainwater problems. Myrkkykeiso combined with this, so maybe it’s better to change places”, says Ahonen.

According to Ahonen, the beach’s poor water quality has not caused any problems. On the other hand, the suddenly deepening and undulating bottom of the beach seems dangerous.

Johanna Oksman, who came to swim, didn’t know what kind of plant Poison Ivy is.

Also Johanna Oksman only read about the poison ivy sighting after arriving at the beach. Oksman considered going swimming for a while, but not because of the poison giant.

“I usually don’t swim if it’s not recommended. Now it hasn’t rained for a couple of days, so I thought that maybe the water is a little cleaner already.”

The plant is not familiar to Oksman either.