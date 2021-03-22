A recreation area by the water will appear in the Yeletsky district of the Lipetsk region in the village of Kazaki. An electronic auction for its creation was carried out by the administration of the Cossack village council. The winner is a local entrepreneur who is ready to equip a recreation area for 1.2 million rubles.

The project will take 60 days to complete. During this period, the entrepreneur must remove 14 trees from the territory of the future rural riviera, prepare a site of 1.6 thousand square meters. m, to equip it under the beach.

For vacationers, dry closets, changing cabins, covered gazebos, trash cans and benches will be prepared. In addition, there will be 260 meters of beach paths and platforms, wooden sun umbrellas and pine sun loungers.

As reminds GOROD48, they want to make the settlement the center of Cossack culture. To do this, they will create a concept, improve the infrastructure and create several thematic zones.

Earlier it was reported about the intention of the authorities to create a children’s Cossack squad in the Lipetsk region.