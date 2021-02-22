Beach volleyball | The bikini ban caused a boycott: beach volleyball stars disagree with Qatar’s demands

“This is the only country and the only tournament where the government of the country tells us how we need to do our job,” says Karla Borger.

The Germans beach volley stars Karla Borger and Julia Sude have announced a boycott of the Doha World Tour tournament in Doha, Qatar. The reason is that the country’s authorities have banned female players from wearing bikinis on the field.

“We’re doing our job there, but we’ve been banned from wearing our work clothes,” Borger told radio station Deutschlandfunk on Sunday, according to news agency AFP.

“This is the only country and the only tournament where the government of the country tells us how we need to do our job. We criticized it. ”

Borger is the World Championship silver medalist in the sport of his previous pair Britta Büthen with.

In Doha has been playing in the men ‘s tournament for seven years, but women are now involved for the first time. Female players have been asked to wear a shirt and trousers that reach to the knees. The German duo told the German newspaper Spiegel over the weekend that they did not intend to follow the guidelines.

According to Borger, they are ready to adapt to any country, but in the heat of Doha, bikinis are essential. In Doha, temperatures could rise to 30 degrees in March. Sude recalled that the World Championships in Athletics in Doha were ready for exceptions.

Borger also questioned in a radio interview whether it is necessary to hold a tournament in Qatar at all.

Qatar has been actively becoming a value organizer in recent years. In 2019, the World Championships in Athletics were held in Doha, during which, for example, the conditions of road sports were discussed. In the walking race, the temperature rose to 35 degrees and in the women’s marathon, more than a third of the competitors had to be suspended.

In 2022, the World Cup will be played in Qatar. The holding of the Games in the country has been criticized for human rights violations. For example human rights organization Amnesty has criticized the status of migrant workers and a Finnish football player Riku Riski missed a tournament played in the country in 2019 for ethical reasons.