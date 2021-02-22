German beach volleyball stars Karla Borger and Julia Souda have announced a decision to boycott the tournament in Qatar. Reported by The Guardian.

Athletes are outraged by the ban on bikinis in Qatar and refused to participate in the stage of the world tour. “We strive to do our own thing, but we are deprived of the opportunity to do it in our usual clothes,” said Borger. According to her, Qatar is the only place where athletes are restricted in this aspect.

Qatar will host matches of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) tour for the first time in history. The tournament kicks off in Doha in March. Athletes will be forced to give up their usual bikinis. The Qatari authorities asked them to perform in T-shirts and sweatpants. The FIVB noted that they intend to show respect for the traditions of the host country.

Borger and Souda are silver medalists at the Beach Volleyball World Championships.