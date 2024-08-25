Um 17.38 Uhr fiel der Vorhang unter tosendem Applaus, zumindest der internationale, denn an den deutschen Meisterschaften in Timmendorf werden die beiden noch teilnehmen. Dann ist endgültig Schluss für die 38-Jährige, die in Hamburg wahlweise als „Legende“ begrüßt wurde und bei ihrer Abschiedsrunde zu den Klängen von Robbie Williams „Angel“ mehr als eine Träne vergoss – später aber gefasst und glücklich wirkte: „Ich bin dankbar für die vergangenen 20 Jahre aber im Moment auch traurig, raus zu sein. Ich denke, wir haben hier eine gute Show abgeliefert. Der Rothenbaum stand immer nur für Tennis. Aber wir haben den Laden hier mit Beachvolleyball gerockt. Das macht mich stolz. Beach soll auch ohne mich in aller Munde bleiben.“

Kraftvolle und leichtgängige Anchorwoman

Das allerdings könnte ein frommer Wunsch sein, denn eine so kraftvolle und gleichermaßen leichtgängige Anchor-Woman kann man sich nicht eben mal so backen: Es waren ja nicht nur die Erfolge ihrer 2004 mit Sara Goller startenden Laufbahn, die die oft schnoddrige Berlinerin in den Mittelpunkt des Interesses schoben. Wobei der Olympiasieg 2016 in Rio mit der kongenialen Partnerin Kira Walkenhorst alles in den Schatten stellte und ihr eine neue Stufe der Popularität einbrachte – was auch an den fast ehrfurchtsvollen Verabschiedungen der namhaften Gegnerinnen im Hamburger Sand deutlich wurde: Hier ist wirklich eine ganz Große gegangen.

Emotional duo: Louisa Lippmann (l.)

She has also made her contribution to the visible compatibility of family and career, as she is the mother of two children, aged six and two. Ludwig/Lippmann had little chance in the German quarterfinals, losing 15:21, 18:21 against the European champions, but it was a success to even get that far in the “Elite 16” tournament of the Beach Pro Tour.

In Ludwig’s “second living room”, the two had thrilled the audience earlier on Saturday and, after only one win in the group matches, had still reached the round of the last eight, for which a 2-1 victory against the Americans Scoles/Flint was enough.

“Louisa cries with me”

After the disappointment at the Summer Olympics with the preliminary round exit without a win in Paris, it was difficult to find motivation for what was to come, said Ludwig: “During the games, I often thought: ‘Dude, I’ve still got it,’ and then the next time I made a mistake, ‘no thanks, that’s enough.'” In that sense, this is the right time to serve beach volleyball in a different capacity after Timmendorf, although she doesn’t know exactly what that will be. Perhaps as a TV expert?

Her partner Louisa Lippmann, 29 years old, will continue to dig in the sand without currently knowing with whom. In 2022, she had embarked on the experiment with Laura Ludwig as a top indoor player. Great successes failed to materialize. When asked what it was like for Lippmann on Ludwig’s farewell tour, Ludwig immediately answered: “Louisa is crying with me, she is also an emotional person.” What is planned until Timmendorf? “Drying tears, then maybe some strength training,” Ludwig replied, adding: “And please don’t expect too much there – we are all dead after a long season.”

Nils Ehlers has to retire due to injury

Nils Ehlers might also have felt like crying on Thursday. In the first group match against the Swiss Métral/Jordan, Ehlers twisted his foot when landing and lay in the sand with a face contorted in pain. After treatment, he continued playing with a taped foot, won the match alongside his partner Clemens Wickler and immediately left the court for the hospital. Having already won in the intermediate round, the two missed two games before the news came on Saturday morning that the silver medal winners from Paris had finished in Hamburg. At first it was unclear whether Ehlers/Wickler would be able to compete in the “Germans” on the Baltic Sea.