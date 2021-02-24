“This is truly the only country and the only tournament where a government tells us how to do our job. We are critical of this. “ Karla Borger, the German beach volleyball star, does not take offense. In March, the vice-world champion was scheduled to play a tournament in Qatar, with her teammate Julia Sude, but she announced that they were boycotting the event due to the bikini ban on the field.

Strong heat

It is the first time that Doha has hosted such a women’s tournament of the International Volleyball Federation, having hosted men’s competitions and, in 2019, the World Beach Games, where both players wore swimsuits. . But things have obviously changed. This year, beach volleyball players were invited by the International Federation to wear T-shirts and long pants instead of the usual swimsuits, despite the hot weather. And Karla Borger to wonder: “Is it really necessary for a tournament to be held there? ”