Beach volleyball | Niina Ahtiainen and Riikka Lehtonen bent on the German couple in the beach volleyball European Championship semi-finals

September 19, 2020
Beach Finnish couple of the volley Niina Ahtiainen/Riikka Lehtonen lost their semi-finals in the European Championships in Jurmala, Latvia. Ahtiainen and Lehtonen bowed to Germany To Kim Behrens and To Cinja Tillmann 20–22, 18–21.

Ahtiainen and Lehtonen had two bouncing balls in the opening round of 20–18, but the Germans scribbled alongside and in the winning streak.

Ahtiainen and Lehtonen had their first joint place in the semi-finals.

