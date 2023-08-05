Paolo Nicolai and Samuele Cottafava are in the semifinals of the European Beach Volleyball Championship in Vienna. The blue duo coached by Simone Di Tommaso today beat the Dutch Immers-van de Velde 2-1 (21-17, 19-21, 15-10) in the quarterfinals and will be back on the field tomorrow at 2.15pm against the European champions in charge, the Swedes Ahman-Hellvig, for a place in the final for the gold. Gold that Nicolai has already conquered three times (in 2014, 2016 and 2017) paired with Daniele Lupo, up to the poker of Mol-Sorum from 2018 to 2021.

opponents — David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig are the latest great revelation of the international beach, those who have managed to interrupt the European domination of the Norwegian Vikings. The Swedes, born in 2001, are second in the Fivb ranking (which adds up the eight best results of the last 365 days) and in the last year they have impressed all fans with a game devoted to speed, precision and show. In the beach, as in volleyball for that matter, you play on three hits (reception or defense, lift, attack). They often play with two touches, always with a very precise reception on which the non-receiver always jumps. If the blocker on the other side of the net doesn’t jump, he attacks, otherwise he dribbles for his partner and puts him in a position to finish without opposition. A very expensive game in terms of energy (but they are only 22 years old), which becomes particularly unpredictable for opposing readings. All topped off by Ahman’s great agility in defense and a great wall presence by Hellvig, despite him being “only” 192 cm tall. The recipe, therefore, is to put them under maximum pressure at the service. And Paolo Nicolai knows how to do it. See also Ice skating world championships, the blue duo Guignard-Fabbri wins silver in rhythmic dance

The journey of Nicolai and Cottafava — The journey of the blue couple (Nicolai from the Air Force sports center, Cottafava delle Fiamme Oro) began with the challenge to the past against Lupo-Rossi. Overcoming the other blue pair in two sets (later eliminated in the group stage after the second defeat against the Czechs Trousil-Schweiner), Nicolai-Cottafava easily beat the Spanish brothers Javier and Alejandro Huerta, conquering a place in the round of 16. In the 16-man draw they defeated the French Bassereau-Gauthier-Rat (coached by the former coach of the women’s national team Lissandro), before also winning the quarter-final against the Dutch Immers-van de Velde.

The other blues — Speaking of Lupo-Rossi, eliminated in the group stage like Benzi-Bonifazi, the fourth men’s duo in the field was the one made up of Alex Ranghieri and Adrian Carambula (fresh from their third place finish at the Elite 16 tournament in Montreal, Canada). The airmen of the Italian Air Force, having easily passed the round of sixteenths, stopped in the round of 16 precisely against the Dutch Immers-van de Velde, beaten by Nicolai-Cottafava in the quarterfinals. And the path of Marta Menegatti and Valentina Gottardi (second at the Challenge in Edmonton, Canada) stopped in the quarterfinals. The Italian couple, who passed the group in first place, and after walking on the Finns Ahtiainen-Lahti, stopped against the Spanish Álvarez-Moreno, then on the second step of the podium. Finally, the European Championship of Claudia Scampoli and Margherita Bianchin ended in the round of 32 against the Swiss Esmée-Zoé. See also A 78-year-old man drowns on a beach in Cartagena

