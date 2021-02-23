NAfter the dispute over clothing regulations and the rejection of the German top duo Karla Borger and Julia Sude for their participation in the beach volleyball tournament in Qatar, the controversial outfit requirements have now been lifted there.

They are “firmly convinced that women’s beach volleyball, like any other sport, should be judged according to performance and commitment and not according to clothing,” said the International Volleyball Association FIVB on request. “Therefore, the players are free to wear the standard playing clothing during the tournament in Doha if they so wish”.

For the competitions, the Qatari authorities had initially stipulated that players should start in shirts and knee-length trousers instead of the usual sports bikini. As a result, the German national team Borger / Sude decided not to participate in the four-star event, which was endowed with $ 300,000, because they did not want to have their work clothes prescribed.

In the meantime, Qatar’s volleyball association QVA has postponed corresponding requirements. Now there is a new paragraph under the regulations for the tournament from March 8th to 12th in the instructions for the game clothing: “After further discussions, the QVA confirmed on February 23, 2021 that there are no restrictions for players.”

The World Volleyball Federation also announced: “The FIVB and QVA are united in their commitment to organize an inviting, safe and inclusive event that enables athletes to give their best.” The tournament in Qatar is for the first time also for women has been added to the calendar. So far only men have been allowed to play there.