Brazilian beach volleyball had a special Sunday (16) with gold, silver and bronze medals at the Challenge Saquarema (RJ), stage of the world circuit. Formed at the beginning of the year, the duo Evandro and Arthur Lanci was champion by defeating the North Americans Budinger and Evan in the final, by 2 sets to 1 (21/18, 21/12 and 15/13).

In the female category, there was a Brazilian double on the podium: Tainá and Victoria won silver, after being beaten in the final by the Italians Menegatti and Gottardi, by 2 sets to 1 (21/18, 25/23 and 15/11). And the bronze medal went to Andressa and Vitória, who got the better of Paulikiene and Raupelyte, from Lithuania, with a comeback victory by 2 sets to 1 (19-21, 21-12 and 15-9).

Tainá and Victoria fought for the gold medal in the final, but were overcome by the Italians Menegatti and Gottardi, by 2 sets to 1 (21/18, 25/23 and 15/11). – Reproduction Facebook/CBV

The next stage of the World Cup will take place in Uberlândia (MG), the Beach Pro Tour, with the best beach volleyball teams in the world, from April 26th to 30th. It will be the last competition on the circuit in Brazil. Last Sunday (10), in the stage held in Itapema (SC), Brazil won gold with André Stein and George, and silver with Bárbara Seixas and Carol Solberg.

Olympic cycle to Paris 2024

In the search for a place in the Paris Games, those who add more medals on the beach volleyball world circuit have more chances of forwarding the classification to the Olympics. However, it is up to the Brazilian Volleyball Confederation (CBV) to indicate which pairs will represent the country in the competition. .

Another way to guarantee ranking is by world ranking. The 17 best-ranked duos will go to Paris 2024 in the period from January 1 of this year to June 10, 2024.