“We might do some bit,” says Chantal Laboreur with a pensive smile on the query of how the championship celebration turned out in occasions of Corona? After her first title win, her accomplice Sandra Ittlinger had usually puzzled over what to do if she “did not lose the final sport” on the German seashore volleyball championship?

Ittlinger / Laboreur had received the final sport of the event at Timmendorfer Strand 2: 1 (19:21, 21:16, 15: 9) this time. It was the ultimate in opposition to Olympic champion Laura Ludwig and her accomplice Margareta Kozuch. And it was a masterpiece of self-control within the area. “We had mentioned Plan B beforehand,” revealed Chantal Laboreur in an interview with this newspaper. Ought to Plan A not work, the 2 had agreed with their coach Danny Wooden, then they’d make a tactical change.

Now that they’d simply misplaced the primary set of an intensely carried out match, they consulted and determined to truly dare. In seashore volleyball, lively teaching of a coach just isn’t permitted throughout the sport, the groups are on their very own. After which must undergo with it.

“Serve otherwise” was the essential thought, so Chantal Laboreur the day after: many brief, fairly mild serves, simply behind the online – and at all times on Laura Ludwig. Not a very protected thought, in spite of everything, the Olympic champion on the opposite facet was thought of one of the best defensive participant worldwide in her heyday. Nevertheless, with the implementation of their thought, Ittlinger / Laboreur succeeded in eradicating the favorites from the idea. “It was the important thing to victory,” mentioned Laboreur, “completely happy and proud” to have pulled it off. Laura Ludwig, then again, was irritated that she had made too many errors: “The truth that I’ve turn into increasingly insecure is admittedly annoying to me.” Though the Berliner who performs for Hamburger SV has already been German champion seven occasions, the 34-year-old would love one other one Title added to her assortment, particularly as a present to her one yr youthful accomplice. “I’d have beloved to have given Maggie this success”.



Settlement and implementation: Sandra Ittlinger (left) and Chantal Laboureur are in excellent concord.

:



Picture: dpa





For Ittlinger / Laboreur it was the primary huge success within the second yr of their collaboration – and this after an especially troublesome season. The Stuttgart-based Laboreur, herself a doctor-to-be, needed to endure shoulder surgical procedure final winter and couldn’t prepare on the ball for months. The corona-related pressured break in spring didn’t make the state of affairs any simpler. Whereas Ittlinger skilled intensively on the ball and likewise participated within the privately organized Seaside Bundesliga in Düsseldorf, Laboreur tormented himself alone within the weight room with the intention to get again to his regular health values. They solely got here again to play collectively on the “Street to Timmendorf”, however didn’t attain the ultimate in any of the preparatory tournaments.

Now they managed to name off their greatest performances on the provisional spotlight of the season, which was rewarded with a trophy and applause from the one 200 admitted spectators, in addition to a winner’s test for 10,000 euros.

One other secret of the success of the 2 college students was their stance on the sector on the three days of the event, whatever the rating. “We have been extra typically 16:19 behind,” Laboreur remembers trying again on two considerably shaky video games, “however we nonetheless shot it”. She attributes the power of nerves to constructive thought management. “We at all times come again, I am actually completely happy about that. And the result’s tremendous cool “

On the age of 30, Chantal Laboreur, who was German champion at Julia Sude’s facet in 2017, is the duo’s main participant, however her four-year-old accomplice is taken into account to be the long run high performer on the scene. “I’m very pleased with Sandra”, Chantal mentioned lately about her accomplice. “She labored laborious on herself and made one other big leap.” Collectively, each haven’t but given up hope of a beginning place in Tokyo, though solely two German groups are eligible to start out on the Olympics – and Ittlinger / Laboreur is at the moment the nationwide quantity 4 within the World rankings. However in slightly below two weeks, the subsequent spotlight of the tightly packed “late season” is on this system: They wish to do higher than final yr on the European Championships in Jurmala (Latvia). They have been fifth there.