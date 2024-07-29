This woman has left her mark in the sand. And not just because she won several beach volleyball titles, but because she scored points as a winning type. Laura Ludwig – 1.81 meters tall, blonde, mostly slightly tousled hair, piercing blue eyes, whirlwind type – has made the beaches of the world her favorite place to play and live. And has done so for more than twenty years, at a very high level. She was already an Olympic champion in 2016 – and she is qualified for the Olympics again in 2024. For the fifth time in a row. Now at 38 years of age, as a mother of two.