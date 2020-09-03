Beach volleyball | A happy family event affects the Finnish European Championship pair – a pregnant player posted a touching message on Instagram: “We are very grateful for this little miracle”

Taru Lahti-Liukkonen is waiting for more family.

Finland The line-up of the beach volley national team will change just two weeks before the European Championships in the sport, the Volleyball Association said on Wednesday night.

The reason for the change is a happy family event, which affects the second pair of Finnish women. Taru Lahti-Liukkonen expects a family to be added with his spouse and leaves the tournament.

In his place Anniina Parkkisen will be paired Ida Sinisalo-Peltonen.

Lahti-Liukkonen said in the association’s press release that starting a family had been a dream for a long time.

“As a result of the move to the Tokyo Olympics, there was a value debate and this issue has now become the most important,” he said.

27 years old Lahti-Liukkonen announced information about her pregnancy on Wednesday on her Instagram account.

“As a top athlete, one real moment might never come to starting a family, so then you have to listen inside. We are very grateful for this little miracle that grows bigger day by day in my tummy, ”he wrote.

Lahti-Liukkonen said that the upcoming family addition was on the way in all the summer tournaments.

“Maha started bottling more than normal in late summer tournaments, so really a lot of people started thinking about it. Frankly, it wasn’t terribly comfortable to play in a bikini in front of a lot of people at that point, ”he wrote.

Early pregnancy the athlete kept a small circle of information with his spouse because everything he said was so new and uncertain.

“Actually, the little one has immediately shown in the first few meters how great a parent’s concern may be. What is it when this little one comes into the world, ”Lahti-Liukkonen wrote.

The European Championships will be played in Jūrmala, Latvia on 16–20. September. Finland ‘s second couple are Niina Ahtiainen and Riikka Lehtonen.