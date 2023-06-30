Beach volley | The Olympic sands of Paris stir the thoughts of Finnish beat stars: “We have everything in our hands”

A rare treat from Helsinki attracted Taru Lahti-Liukkonen and Niina Ahtiainen in front of their home crowd.

In beach volleyball, you will experience a rare treat for the rest of the week, when the third level of the world tour, the Futures level, is played in the heat of Helsinki's Hietaniemi beach.

This is the first round of the world tour to be played in mainland Finland, and the historic competition also attracted Finland’s top pair, who normally only play the two upper levels Taru Lahti-Liukkonen / Niina Ahtiainen.

“It’s really great to be able to play in Finland”, Ahtiainen is happy.

“Family and loved ones are there, the best! When so much is gone [Suomesta]this is a really nice thing,” enthuses Lahti-Liukkonen.

The duo is really touring the world’s beaches: this year, sand has already been dusted in Mexico, Brazil, and most recently a couple of weeks ago in Latvia, and after Hietaniemi, the trip will take you to Switzerland, Portugal and Canada.

Niina Ahtiainen (left) and Taru Lahti-Liukkonen got to play in front of the home crowd in Helsinki's Hietaniemi.

Quite wonderful-sounding places to visit, but the truth is very different for a professional athlete than for a tourist.

“There are a lot of travel days, hotels and airports become familiar. People think that we see a lot of the world, but we really don’t see anything,” laughs Lahti-Liukkonen.

It takes a lot of work, but despite all the hardships, the two can handle it, because the goal is so clear: a place on the Olympic sands in Paris next summer, as the first Finnish beach volleyball couple ever during the sport’s Olympic status, which began in 1996.

“There is still a long time to go, but the Olympics are a realistic goal for us. Of course you have to work hard”, Ahtiainen sums up the dream.

“We have everything in our own hands”, Lahti-Liukkonen insists.

Niina Ahtiainen's (right) style sample.

Olympic qualification would be a suitable continuation of last year’s history.

Last fall, Lahti-Liukkonen and Ahtiainen won the world tour’s second level, i.e. Challenger level tournament, as the first Finnish pair ever.

It was a great crown to a good year and told how quickly the couple, who only started their games together a good year ago, have found each other on the court. And beyond that too.

“It’s really nice to work with Taru. Really strong character in the game, plays with emotion and lives with emotion. A child of nature who is determined”, Ahtiainen, 26, describes his couple, who are more than four years older.

“I enjoy when Niina is so calm. My emotions are strongly visible, I appreciate his calmness both on and off the field. He is really genuine and reliable,” Lahti-Liukkonen, on the other hand, praises his colleague.

“We are very different, but very complementary to each other.”

Taru Lahti-Liukkonen (second left) made a save in front of Spain's Luana Araco (left).

Helsinki The Futures tournament in itself is not of great importance to the Olympic dreams of Lahti-Liukkonen and Ahtiainen, because success in the third category competition does not increase the number of ranking points required to enter the prestigious competition.

But of course the two are in “Hietsu” for more than just having fun and enjoying the closeness of loved ones.

“We will go for the win, of course. Whether we’re favorites or not, we’ll go one game and one ball at a time,” says Ahtiainen.

“The opponents are quite strangers, there aren’t exactly these [pareja] hardly played against. But there are the Poles, who finished ninth in last year’s European Championships (Katarzyna Kociołek and Marta Łodej), good Finnish couples and a couple of Australian teams as well”, sums up Lahti-Liukkonen.