Beach Volley | “Spanish pitcher” Niina Ahtiainen’s ace feed winged the Finnish couple to the semi-finals of the beach volleyball at the European Championships

Beach Finnish couple of the volley Riikka Lehtonen/Niina Ahtiainen advanced joyfully to the top eight in the European Championships in Jurmala, Latvia. Lehtonen and Ahtiainen would have a place in the top eight of the European Championships when they won two matches on Friday against Spanish opponents.

The matches between Lehtonen and Ahtiainen were postponed to Friday, as Jurmala was also hit by a severe autumn storm on Thursday.

Finnish duo Ahtiainen, 23, became the hero in particular. His accurate pass landed right on the sidelines in the quarterfinal final of the quarterfinals.

Thanks to Ahtiainen’s ace feed, the Finnish duo won the 17-15 round Liliana Fernandezia and Elsa Baquerizoa received and took a follow-up position.

The Spaniards took the opening round in their names 21–13, but the Finns took the second round 21–19 with the extension balls.

“Ninnu was already named Niina“ Spanish pourer ”Ahtiainen here. It’s great that gaming doesn’t stop us, even when we’re in real distress. From the determined game to the end, ”Lehtonen said in a press release.

Fernandez and Baquerizo are the two-time European Championship medalists in the sport and have already secured a spot for next summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

In the first in the playoffs, Lehtonen and Ahtiainen defeated Paula Sorian and Maria Belen Carron 20–22, 21–12, 15–11. Even after that match, 41-year-old Lehtonen praised his younger pair.

“Ninnu was icy. He fed absolutely horrible bombs and put the ball on the track with great power, ”Lehtonen said.

Also a coach Toni Vahela was convinced of the Finnish feed work.

“With his good play, the Spanish defender made his own offensive game a bit challenging, but the women had enough temperance to handle the situations,” Vahela summed up.

Saturday In the semi-finals to be played, Lehtonen and Ahtiainen will face a German pair Kim Behrens/Cinja Tillmann.

The semi-finals will also be played at the European Championships on Saturday. The final and bronze match are scheduled for Sunday.