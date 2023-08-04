Beach volley | Niina Ahtiainen and Taru Lahti-Liukkonen succumbed to the Italians in the EC beach volleyball tournament

Niina Ahtiainen and Taru Lahti-Liukkonen finished ninth in the EC beach volleyball tournament.

Niina Ahtiainen and Taru Lahti-Liukkonen were ranked ninth and Sara Sinisalo his partner Anniina Parkkinen with 17th place in the beach volleyball women’s EC tournament in Vienna, Austria.

Ahtiainen and Lahti-Liukkonen won their first playoff match against the Germans on Thursday, but in the quarterfinals the Italians Valentina Gottardi and Marta Menegatti were harder.

“There were super flashes and good things to do in the morning’s game. In the second game of the day, Italy came really strong, and we weren’t able to properly challenge them today, Lahti-Liukkonen summed up the day in the press release.”

Sinisalo and Parkkinen also bowed to the Italian couple.

“At best, we played a really good game today and it’s a shame that the games won’t continue anymore. However, it is good to continue this for the rest of the season,” Parkkinen said.