Beach volley | Niina Ahtiainen and Taru Lahti-Liukkonen reached the medal games of the beach volleyball home tournament in Helsinki

On Sunday, the Finnish couple will face the Germans Melanie Pauli and Hanna-Marie Schieder in the semifinals of the beach volleyball world tour tournament in Helsinki.

Niina Ahtiainen and Taru Lahti-Liukkonen led the Finns to Sunday’s medal games, when the beach volleyball world tour tournament continued on Saturday in Helsinki.

Ahtiainen and Lahti-Liukkonen defeated the French pair in the quarterfinals in Hietaniemi, Helsinki Elsa Descamps/Marine Kinna in chapters 21–15, 11–21, 15–8. The Finnish pair will meet the Germans in the semi-finals on Sunday Melanie Paulin and by Hanna-Marie Schieder.

Paul and Schieder eliminated Finland from the continuation on Saturday Sara Sinisalon and Anniina Parkkinen 22–20, 31–29.

Gluttonous and Lahti-Liukkonen are the number one pair of the women’s tournament in the ranking.