Sunday, July 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Beach volley | Niina Ahtiainen and Taru Lahti-Liukkonen reached the medal games of the beach volleyball home tournament in Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 2, 2023
in World Europe
0
Beach volley | Niina Ahtiainen and Taru Lahti-Liukkonen reached the medal games of the beach volleyball home tournament in Helsinki

On Sunday, the Finnish couple will face the Germans Melanie Pauli and Hanna-Marie Schieder in the semifinals of the beach volleyball world tour tournament in Helsinki.

Niina Ahtiainen and Taru Lahti-Liukkonen led the Finns to Sunday’s medal games, when the beach volleyball world tour tournament continued on Saturday in Helsinki.

Ahtiainen and Lahti-Liukkonen defeated the French pair in the quarterfinals in Hietaniemi, Helsinki Elsa Descamps/Marine Kinna in chapters 21–15, 11–21, 15–8. The Finnish pair will meet the Germans in the semi-finals on Sunday Melanie Paulin and by Hanna-Marie Schieder.

Paul and Schieder eliminated Finland from the continuation on Saturday Sara Sinisalon and Anniina Parkkinen 22–20, 31–29.

Gluttonous and Lahti-Liukkonen are the number one pair of the women’s tournament in the ranking.

#Beach #volley #Niina #Ahtiainen #Taru #LahtiLiukkonen #reached #medal #games #beach #volleyball #home #tournament #Helsinki

See also  Mysterious attack on Israel's border with Egypt
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Elon Musk’s requirement: Twitter limits the number of readable tweets per day

Elon Musk's requirement: Twitter limits the number of readable tweets per day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result