Beach volley | Finnish couples made history in beach volleyball

The Finnish couples took victory and third place in the challenger tournament of the world tour in the Maldives.

Finland Taru Lahti-Liukkonen and Niina Ahtiainen won the challenger tournament of the beach volleyball world tour that ended on Sunday in the Maldives. They defeated Austria in the final by Katharina Schützenhöfer and by Lena Plesiutschnig 21–16, 23–21.

“Unfathomable tournament. Niina and Taru have performed promisingly throughout the summer and it was assumed that at some point the pieces would fall into place. Still, winning a competition at the challenge level is really hard”, the head coach Toni Vahela said in the announcement.

Sara Sinisalo and Anniina Parkkinen completed the Finnish celebration when they defeated the USA in the bronze medal match by Emily Stockman and By Megan Kraft 21–18, 20–22, 15–13.

“Anniina and Sara’s bet here was to write the story from the best end. The only joint tournament for them this summer. Sara amazes the entire beat community. On the other hand, Anniina once again showed that she is the best. So wonderful that there were four Finns on the podium singing the Maamme song”, Vahela said.

The Finnish couples received the handsome prize money, as the winners received a total of 10,000 and the bronze medalists 7,000 dollars in prize money. In addition, the newcomers accumulated a lot of ranking points.