Monday, July 3, 2023
Beach volley | Ahtiainen and Lahti-Liukkonen celebrate the victory on the sands of Helsinki

July 2, 2023
Beach volley | Ahtiainen and Lahti-Liukkonen celebrate the victory on the sands of Helsinki

The Finnish couple beat the Australian couple in the final.

Finland Niina Ahtiainen and Taru Lahti-Liukkonen won the Futures-level tournament of the beach volleyball world tour in Hietaniemi, Helsinki. The Finnish pair defeated Australia in the women’s final Georgia Johnson and by Jasmine Fleming set 2–1 (18–21, 21–9, 15–12).

Earlier on Sunday, Ahtiainen and Lahti-Liukkonen beat Germany in the semi-finals Melanie Paulin and by Hanna-Marie Schieder set 2–1 (21–11, 19–21, 15–11). Ahtiainen and Lahti-Liukkonen were the number one ranked couple in the tournament.

“It feels really good. It was great that our game improved and we were able to meet the opponent’s tough challenge. In the second period, the picture of the game changed. There was a confident feeling in the final set,” the duo said in the press release.

In the men’s race, the United States won Evan Cory and Troy Fieldwho defeated Austria in the final by Mathias Seiser and by Laurenc Grössig set 2–0 (21–14, 21–12). Futures is the third highest level of the world tour.

