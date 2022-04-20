Home page World

Of: Sophia Lother

Split

When a dolphin gets stranded on a Texas beach, bathers torture it to death. © Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network/Facebook post

A dolphin stranded at popular Quintana Beach in Texas. Instead of waiting for help, some bathers try to ride him. With terrible consequences.

Quintana Beach – “I hope that everyone involved will be sentenced to severe penalties and imprisonment. There’s no such thing as what those people were doing,” said one Facebook user, commenting on the disturbing images posted by the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network.

The non-profit organization shared photos of a dolphin on its Facebook account. He was washed ashore at a popular Texas beach. Bathers tortured him to death.

Dolphin stranded in Texas: Bathers try to ride him

As the organization explains, beach visitors are said to have tried to push the dolphin back into the water. Bathers then tried to “swim with the animal and ride it”. The sick dolphin stranded again shortly afterwards. Lying in the sand, the female was “further harassed by a group of people on the beach and died before the rescue could reach the scene,” writes the network.

Dolphin stranded and tormented: rescue organization gives more details

In another Facebook post, the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network explains what the bathers involved could expect. All information about the incident was reported to the authorities. The lady dolphin is a Texas state-protected species – molesting, harming, or killing these wild animals is strictly prohibited. According to the organization, violations can be prosecuted under both criminal and civil law. There are severe penalties and imprisonment of up to one year for each violation.

The organization then gives tips on how beach visitors behave properly. Stranded animals should never be pushed back into the sea. They are often sick and need medical help as soon as possible. If bathers find an animal in distress, they should notify local relief organizations immediately. (slo) *hna.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

In a forest in Sochi found one woman some years ago found a dead dolphin in the forest*. The discovery shocked animal rights activists.